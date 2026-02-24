Osh preparing 100-day strategic plan for city development

Osh is preparing a 100-day strategic plan for city development. The press service of the southern capital’s municipality reported.

According to the press service, Mayor Zhanarbek Akayev held a staff meeting where he stated that every minute is crucial in fulfilling the tasks set by the president.

«The strategic plan will cover the social sphere, economy, and construction. The mayor asked for the work to continue unabated and called on employees to adhere to state ethics in the performance of their duties,» the statement reads.