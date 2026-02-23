19:15
Elnar Subakozhoev appointed Deputy Minister of Digital Development

Elnar Subakozhoev has been appointed Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies of the Kyrgyz Republic. The order was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Elnar Subakozhoev began his career in 2008 at MegaCom as a contact center intern. Over the years, he worked his way up to senior management in the telecom industry.

In 2017, he became head of the State Communications Agency, where he implemented an online platform for open auctions of radio frequencies. The launch of a transparent distribution mechanism ensured stable revenues for the state budget.

From 2024 to February 2026, he headed the state-owned operator MEGA (Alfa Telecom CJSC). During this time, the company reached over 2.2 million active subscribers for the first time, saw revenue growth, increased tax revenues, and increased dividend payments to the state.

In 2024, he was awarded the Cabinet of Ministers’ Certificate of Honor for his contribution to the development of the communications industry.
