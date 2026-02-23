17:41
Newly appointed SCNS Chairman of Kyrgyzstan promoted to Lieutenant General

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed decrees conferring military and special ranks to individual leaders of law enforcement and security agencies.

In accordance with the decrees of the head of state, Ulan Niyazbekov was awarded the highest special rank of Colonel General of Police.

The highest military rank of Lieutenant General was awarded to Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov, who recently was appointed head of the State Committee for National Security.

In addition, the following officials were promoted to the military rank of Major General:

  • Akylbek Namazov (new Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security),
  • Uranbek Shadybekov (new Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security — Director of the State Committee for National Security’s Cybersecurity Coordination Center),
  • Tariel Otonbaev (First Deputy Minister of Defense — Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic),
  • Talaibek Sharsheev (First Deputy Minister of Defense),
  • Talantbek Talipov (Commander of the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic),
  • Alisher Erbaev (new Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security — Director of the State Committee for National Security’s Anti-Terrorism Center).

The special rank of Major General of Justice was awarded to Malik Maamytalievich Bekturganov (new First Deputy Prosecutor General).
link: https://24.kg/english/363190/
views: 69
