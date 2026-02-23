11:27
Almasbek Abytov appointed Chief of Staff of Zhogorku Kenesh

Almasbek Abytov has been appointed the new Chief of Staff of the Zhogorku Kenesh. The corresponding order was signed by Parliament Speaker Marlen Mamataliev, the Parliament’s press service reported.

Prior to his appointment, Almasbek Abytov served as the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President and Cabinet of Ministers in the Zhogorku Kenesh.

Almasbek Abytov was born in 1966 in Osh region. He is a mechanical engineer and an economist — mathematician. He is a Candidate of Technical Sciences and holds the rank of State Counselor of the Civil Service, 3rd class.

Career highlights:

  • Since 1995, he has risen from assistant to the deputy speaker to head of key departments of the Zhogorku Kenesh (budget and finance). He was a member of the 5th convocation (2015).
  • He served as Minister of Labor, Employment, and Migration (2010-2011).
  • Since 2019, he has served as the Permanent Representative of the President and Cabinet in Parliament.
