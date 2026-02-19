18:26
Bolot Ibragimov elected Vice Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

MP Bolot Ibragimov has been elected Vice Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan. Members of Parliament made this decision at a meeting on February 19.

His candidacy was proposed by Mekenchil parliamentary group. It was previously reported that Bolot Ibragimov, who had not previously belonged to any parliamentary group, was now a member of Mekenchil.

53 MPs voted for Bolot Ibragimov’s appointment as Vice Speaker, while 16 voted against.

Bolot Ibragimov was appointed Vice Speaker to replace Karim Khanjeza, who previously resigned. He noted that this decision was due to personal circumstances.

Bolot Ibragimov is 36 years old. In 2024, he was elected to the Bishkek City Council, where he subsequently served as Vice Speaker. In the 2025 parliamentary elections, he was elected as a deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh in multi-mandate constituency No. 22 (Oktyabrsky district).
