Taalaibek Masabirov elected head of Ala-Too parliamentary group

The Ala-Too parliamentary group has a new leader. Deputy Baktiyar Kalpaev announced this at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

He noted that following the appointment of the previous group leader, Zhanarbek Akayev, to another position, the Ala-Too members held an extraordinary meeting and elected a new leader.

The new leader is deputy Taalaibek Masabirov. He is 60 years old and served as a member of the 6th (Kyrgyzstan party) and 7th (Ata-Zhurt Kyrgyzstan party) convocations of the Zhogorku Kenesh. Before his election, he worked for many years in the Customs Service.

The previous leader of Ala-Too parliamentary group, Zhanarbek Akayev, was appointed mayor of Osh city, which led to the Central Election Commission (CEC) terminating his term of office early.