Leaders of Ata-Zhurt and Mekenchil parliamentary groups changed

The leaders of Ata-Zhurt and Mekenchil parliamentary groups have changed. Dastanbek Zhumabekov has become the leader of Ata-Zhurt parliamentary group. Deputy Alisher Kozuev announced this at a meeting.

According to him, yesterday, the leader of Ata-Zhurt group, Nurlan Azygaliev, voluntarily resigned from his post. «Our group unanimously supported the candidacy of Dastan Zhumabekov at its meeting,» he added.

Deputy Kunduzbek Sulaimanov also spoke at the meeting. He noted that he voluntarily resigned as the leader of Mekenchil group, and a decision was made to elect Talant Mamytov, who became deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh yesterday, as the group’s leader.