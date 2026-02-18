15:54
Chyngyz Eshimbekov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Chicago

Chyngyz Eshimbekov has been appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Chicago, USA. The presidential press service reported.

Sadyr Japarov signed the corresponding decree.

Previously, this position was held by Bolotbek Borbiev, brother of the famous singer Bek Borbiev. He was relieved of his post last October. The former consul general ran in the 2025 parliamentary elections and was elected as a member of the 8th convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament).

Chyngyz Eshimbekov is 55 years old. He has worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1994 and served as the Kyrgyz Republic’s Ambassador to the UAE and Qatar. Since 2023, he has served as Director of the Economic Diplomacy Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
