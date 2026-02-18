15:53
USD 87.45
EUR 103.55
RUB 1.14
English

Zhainak Usen uulu appointed head of press service of Zhogorku Kenesh

Zhainak Usen uulu has been appointed head of the press service of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic. The decision was made by the parliament’s leadership.

Zhainak Usen uulu is a renowned media manager. He previously served as the General Director of the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Corporation (NTRK), where he oversaw information policy and broadcasting development.

Before that, he headed NTS television channel, serving as its General Director. Over the years, he worked in journalism, television production, and strategic communications, and participated in socio-political projects.

He has experience managing both public and private media holdings. Zhainak Usen uulu will be responsible for information support for parliamentary activities, interaction with the media, and shaping the public agenda of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

Minura Abdykalykova has been appointed press secretary of the Speaker of Parliament.
link: https://24.kg/english/362555/
views: 98
Print
Related
Chyngyz Eshimbekov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Chicago
New Chairperson of Antimonopoly Regulation Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan
New Deputy Chairman of SCNS appointed in Kyrgyzstan
New Deputy Heads introduced at Ministry of Science of Kyrgyzstan
Rufat Abdurazakov relieved of duties as Deputy Head of Chui Region Police
Galina Baiterek appointed head of Kyrgyz Tuusu Publishing House
New head of Kyrgyz Oil Company appointed
Parliamentary Committee approves Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as SCNS Chairman
Cabinet reshuffle: Two Acting Ministers appointed
Ulan Biybosunov appointed head of SCNS Department for Bishkek
Popular
Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media
Leadership changes take place at Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan Leadership changes take place at Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan
Winter Olympics: Kazakh figure skater wins historic gold Winter Olympics: Kazakh figure skater wins historic gold
Travel blogger Camperghini to explore Kyrgyzstan Travel blogger Camperghini to explore Kyrgyzstan
18 February, Wednesday
15:40
President warns against unjustified pressure on businesses President warns against unjustified pressure on busines...
15:31
Chyngyz Eshimbekov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Chicago
15:27
Zhainak Usen uulu appointed head of press service of Zhogorku Kenesh
15:18
Kyrgyzstan to spend $60 million to improve air quality
15:07
How Bishkek sells HPP ash and turns expenses into revenue