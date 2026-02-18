Zhainak Usen uulu appointed head of press service of Zhogorku Kenesh

Zhainak Usen uulu has been appointed head of the press service of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic. The decision was made by the parliament’s leadership.

Zhainak Usen uulu is a renowned media manager. He previously served as the General Director of the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Corporation (NTRK), where he oversaw information policy and broadcasting development.

Before that, he headed NTS television channel, serving as its General Director. Over the years, he worked in journalism, television production, and strategic communications, and participated in socio-political projects.

He has experience managing both public and private media holdings. Zhainak Usen uulu will be responsible for information support for parliamentary activities, interaction with the media, and shaping the public agenda of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

Minura Abdykalykova has been appointed press secretary of the Speaker of Parliament.