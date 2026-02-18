New Chairperson of Antimonopoly Regulation Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan

Benazir Nurlanova, Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, introduced Aibek Mamyraliev, the new Chairperson, to the Antimonopoly Regulation Service staff. He previously held the position of Deputy Chairperson.

During the meeting, the agency’s priority areas of activity were outlined. These include developing a healthy competitive environment, protecting consumer rights, and strengthening oversight of antimonopoly legislation.

Particular attention was paid to price control for socially significant goods. The service’s leadership has been instructed to intensify monitoring of commodity markets to prevent unjustified price increases and curb potential price collusion.

The Ministry of Economy emphasized that these measures are aimed at ensuring socioeconomic stability and protecting citizens’ interests.