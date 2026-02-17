11:47
Man detained in Bishkek for inducing young women to use mephedrone

Police officers have detained a suspect in Leninsky district of Bishkek on suspicion of inducing others to use narcotic substances.

According to the press service of the district police department, a report was received via the 102 service stating that an unidentified young man at a house on Matyev Street was providing young women with a narcotic substance — mephedrone. The caller said his niece was at the address and had allegedly also been offered the substance.

A police unit was dispatched to the scene, and the information was confirmed. Three individuals — two young women and a young man — were taken to the police station.

Law enforcement officials reported that during the inspection it was established that several types of narcotic substances had been used at the address. This was confirmed by a medical examination report. Materials indicating inducement to drug use were also collected.

The Investigative Service of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district opened a criminal case under Article 287 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Inducement to the consumption of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues and potent substances, as well as public calls for their use and advertising).

The suspect K.Zh., 34, has been placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.

Police reminds that criminal liability applies not only to the illegal trafficking and use of narcotics, but also to inducing others to consume them.
