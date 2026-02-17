11:47
USD 87.45
EUR 103.76
RUB 1.14
English

Two suspects detained for stabbing in Chui region

Two suspects have been detained in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan for inflicting a stab wound in an act of hooliganism, the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

According to the report, at approximately 00:30 a.m. on February 14, citizens identified as T.M., T.Zh., and K.K., who were reportedly intoxicated, arrived in the village of Petrovka from Bishkek. On Frunze Street, they encountered citizen A.E. and his acquaintances, which led to a verbal altercation that escalated into a physical fight.

During the confrontation, T.M., grossly violating public order and generally accepted norms of conduct, allegedly stabbed A.E.

Following the incident, T.Zh., T.M., and K.K. fled the scene in a Honda vehicle.

The case has been registered with the Department of Internal Affairs of Moskovsky district. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Article 280 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As part of operational and investigative measures, police officers identified the suspects. In accordance with Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code, T.Zh. and T.M., 23, have been detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Forensic examinations have been ordered as part of the criminal case. Investigative actions are ongoing to establish all circumstances of the incident and identify any other possible participants. The investigation continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/362322/
views: 152
Print
Related
Ex-head of SCNS Department for Bishkek to be held in custody until April 15
Shaiyrbek Tashiev denies criminal case and detention reports
Former head of SCNS Department for Bishkek detained
Internationally wanted Russian citizen detained in Bishkek
SCNS detains investigator for concealing gang rape in Kemin
Blogger detained in Bishkek for distributing negative videos
Man suspected of torturing his ex-wife detained in Bishkek
Citizens detained over appeal calling for new presidential elections
Bekbolot Talgarbekov's son reports his father's detention for questioning
Tax officer in Bishkek embezzles 600,000 soms through fake licenses
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations
Schedule of temporary closure of Kyrgyzstan–China border checkpoints changed Schedule of temporary closure of Kyrgyzstan–China border checkpoints changed
Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media
Kyrgyzstan to become “trade gateway” for Tajik goods to EAEU and EU Kyrgyzstan to become “trade gateway” for Tajik goods to EAEU and EU
17 February, Tuesday
11:41
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves list of national telecom operators Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves list of na...
11:31
Man detained in Bishkek for inducing young women to use mephedrone
11:17
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan amends procedure for handling investor complaints
11:08
Kyrgyz officials banned from holding foreign accounts, dealing with relatives
10:59
Fines for insulting teachers, interfering in their work proposed to be increased