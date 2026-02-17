Two suspects detained for stabbing in Chui region

Two suspects have been detained in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan for inflicting a stab wound in an act of hooliganism, the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

According to the report, at approximately 00:30 a.m. on February 14, citizens identified as T.M., T.Zh., and K.K., who were reportedly intoxicated, arrived in the village of Petrovka from Bishkek. On Frunze Street, they encountered citizen A.E. and his acquaintances, which led to a verbal altercation that escalated into a physical fight.

During the confrontation, T.M., grossly violating public order and generally accepted norms of conduct, allegedly stabbed A.E.

Following the incident, T.Zh., T.M., and K.K. fled the scene in a Honda vehicle.

The case has been registered with the Department of Internal Affairs of Moskovsky district. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Article 280 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As part of operational and investigative measures, police officers identified the suspects. In accordance with Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code, T.Zh. and T.M., 23, have been detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Forensic examinations have been ordered as part of the criminal case. Investigative actions are ongoing to establish all circumstances of the incident and identify any other possible participants. The investigation continues.