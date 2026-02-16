Cabinet reshuffle: Two Acting Ministers appointed

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has undergone personnel changes. Absattar Syrgabaev has been dismissed from his post as Minister of Transport and Communications.

Meder Mashiev, Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision, has also been dismissed.

Talantbek Soltobaev has been appointed Acting Minister of Transport and Communications. His candidacy has been submitted to the Parliament for approval.

He was previously detained by the State Committee for National Security for repairs on Sheraliev Street in Naryn.

Photo Internet

Additionally, Akyl Toktobaev has been appointed Acting Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision. His candidacy has also been submitted to the Parliament for approval.

Photo Internet. Akyl Toktobaev

Following parliamentary review, a final decision will be made on their appointment.

The appointment of Urmatbek Shamyrkanov as Acting Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was previously reported.