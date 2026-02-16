15:29
USD 87.45
EUR 103.74
RUB 1.13
English

Cabinet reshuffle: Two Acting Ministers appointed

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has undergone personnel changes. Absattar Syrgabaev has been dismissed from his post as Minister of Transport and Communications.

Meder Mashiev, Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision, has also been dismissed.

Talantbek Soltobaev has been appointed Acting Minister of Transport and Communications. His candidacy has been submitted to the Parliament for approval.

He was previously detained by the State Committee for National Security for repairs on Sheraliev Street in Naryn.

Internet
Photo Internet

Additionally, Akyl Toktobaev has been appointed Acting Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision. His candidacy has also been submitted to the Parliament for approval.

Internet
Photo Internet. Akyl Toktobaev
Following parliamentary review, a final decision will be made on their appointment.

The appointment of Urmatbek Shamyrkanov as Acting Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was previously reported.

Internet
Photo Internet. Urmatbek Shamyrkanov

link: https://24.kg/english/362184/
views: 55
Print
Related
Ulan Biybosunov appointed head of SCNS Department for Bishkek
Leadership changes take place at Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan
Presidential and Cabinet Representative to Zhogorku Kenesh replaced
Adilet Orozbekov appointed Secretary of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan
Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's State Security Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Uranbek Shadybekov appointed head of SCNS Cybersecurity Center
Alisher Erbaev appointed Director of Anti-Terrorism Center of SCNS
Abdikarim Alimbaev appointed Chairman of State Border Service
Rustam Mamasadykov appointed First Deputy Chairman of SCNS
Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov appointed Acting Chairman of SCNS
Popular
Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed
China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights
Marlen Mamataliev elected Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliev elected Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations
16 February, Monday
15:20
Cabinet reshuffle: Two Acting Ministers appointed Cabinet reshuffle: Two Acting Ministers appointed
15:13
Cabinet changes: Three ministers dismissed in Kyrgyzstan
15:10
Rockfall on Bishkek–Osh road leaves one dead
15:02
Akylman project to become forge of new elite in Kyrgyzstan
14:57
President promises to prevent north-south split and continue reforms