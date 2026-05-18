Kyrgyzstan's economy grows by 12.4 percent, Cabinet launches new reforms

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, held a staff meeting at the Presidential Administration, where he announced new economic indicators and launched a series of reforms.

According to preliminary data, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP for January — April 2026 amounted to 602.8 billion soms. This is a 12.4 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The highest growth was recorded in the construction sector, at 72.8 percent. Industry grew by 14.7 percent, services by 7.2 percent, and agriculture by 3 percent.

Investment in fixed assets also increased, reaching 128.6 billion soms over the four months, an increase of 69.7 percent.

According to Adylbek Kasymaliev, this growth was driven by a 1.6-fold increase in domestic funding and a 2.4-fold increase in external sources.

During the meeting, the Cabinet also launched three reforms within the framework of government accelerators. They include:

expanding access to pensions for migrant workers;

simplifying licensing for medical and pharmaceutical activities;

digitizing preventive medical examinations and registration for schoolchildren.

Furthermore, the authorities are developing the Investments and Syilyk information systems, which are intended to digitize processes related to investments and state awards.

The Cabinet Chairman instructed government agencies to implement the reforms within 100 days and present concrete results.