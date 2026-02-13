Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss Issyk-Kul—Almaty road

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Jeenbek Kulubaev, and his Kazakh counterpart, Yermeк Kosherbayev, held talks in Bishkek, the press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministers discussed the progress of construction of an industrial trade and logistics complex on the border, as well as the establishment of a wholesale distribution center in Almaty region for the storage of agricultural products.

Another topic of discussion was the alternative Issyk-Kul — Almaty road project, along with the modernization of bridges and checkpoints along the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border.

The sides agreed to further explore the potential for cooperation in agriculture and industrial collaboration.

The ministers also confirmed their intention to expand cooperation in education and healthcare. Jeenbek Kulubaev invited the Kazakh side to attend the VI World Nomad Games, which will be held in Kyrgyzstan this year.

The diplomats also coordinated a schedule of high-level mutual visits for 2026 and reaffirmed their readiness to support each other within international organizations.