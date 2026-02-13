20:20
USD 87.45
EUR 103.74
RUB 1.13
English

Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss Issyk-Kul—Almaty road

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Jeenbek Kulubaev, and his Kazakh counterpart, Yermeк Kosherbayev, held talks in Bishkek, the press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministers discussed the progress of construction of an industrial trade and logistics complex on the border, as well as the establishment of a wholesale distribution center in Almaty region for the storage of agricultural products.

Another topic of discussion was the alternative Issyk-Kul — Almaty road project, along with the modernization of bridges and checkpoints along the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border.

The sides agreed to further explore the potential for cooperation in agriculture and industrial collaboration.

The ministers also confirmed their intention to expand cooperation in education and healthcare. Jeenbek Kulubaev invited the Kazakh side to attend the VI World Nomad Games, which will be held in Kyrgyzstan this year.

The diplomats also coordinated a schedule of high-level mutual visits for 2026 and reaffirmed their readiness to support each other within international organizations.
link: https://24.kg/english/361953/
views: 120
Print
Related
Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan plans to share internet access with Kyrgyzstan via Starlink
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan resume cooperation in hydrometeorology
Truck congestion at border: Kazakhstan comments on situation
EEC explains causes of queues at Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
Astana hosts Kyrgyz Cinema Days
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree on radio frequencies along border
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan exceeds $2 billion
Kyrgyzstan to build new Embassy building in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan launches e-queue system at two border checkpoints with Kyrgyzstan
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions
President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity
Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany
13 February, Friday
20:10
State Duma Speaker invites Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament to Moscow State Duma Speaker invites Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament...
20:05
Kyrgyzstan to become “trade gateway” for Tajik goods to EAEU and EU
19:56
Kyrgyzstan refutes reports of thousand-percent surge in imports from Europe
19:50
Schedule of temporary closure of Kyrgyzstan–China border checkpoints changed
19:43
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss Issyk-Kul—Almaty road