Presidential and Cabinet Representative to Zhogorku Kenesh replaced

Almasbek Abytov has been relieved of his duties as the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers in the Zhogorku Kenesh, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

It is noted that the official stepped down at his own request. The corresponding decree was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Almasbek Abytov had been serving as the Permanent Representative of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers in the Zhogorku Kenesh since 2021.

Photo Internet. Almasbek Abytov

By another decree of the head of the Cabinet, Bektur Zulpiev has been appointed as the new Plenipotentiary Representative. Prior to this, he served as an adviser to the President. Earlier, the presidential press service reported that he had been relieved of that position in connection with a transfer to another job. He had been appointed presidential adviser in 2023.