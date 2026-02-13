20:19
USD 87.45
EUR 103.74
RUB 1.13
English

Presidential and Cabinet Representative to Zhogorku Kenesh replaced

Almasbek Abytov has been relieved of his duties as the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers in the Zhogorku Kenesh, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

It is noted that the official stepped down at his own request. The corresponding decree was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Almasbek Abytov had been serving as the Permanent Representative of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers in the Zhogorku Kenesh since 2021.

Internet
Photo Internet. Almasbek Abytov

By another decree of the head of the Cabinet, Bektur Zulpiev has been appointed as the new Plenipotentiary Representative. Prior to this, he served as an adviser to the President. Earlier, the presidential press service reported that he had been relieved of that position in connection with a transfer to another job. He had been appointed presidential adviser in 2023.

Internet
Photo Internet. Bektur Zulpiev

link: https://24.kg/english/361951/
views: 111
Print
Related
Adilet Orozbekov appointed Secretary of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan
Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's State Security Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Uranbek Shadybekov appointed head of SCNS Cybersecurity Center
Alisher Erbaev appointed Director of Anti-Terrorism Center of SCNS
Abdikarim Alimbaev appointed Chairman of State Border Service
Rustam Mamasadykov appointed First Deputy Chairman of SCNS
Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov appointed Acting Chairman of SCNS
New head of Kemin district appointed
Indira Sharshenova appointed Director of Single Window Center
New Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions
President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity
Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany
13 February, Friday
20:10
State Duma Speaker invites Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament to Moscow State Duma Speaker invites Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament...
20:05
Kyrgyzstan to become “trade gateway” for Tajik goods to EAEU and EU
19:56
Kyrgyzstan refutes reports of thousand-percent surge in imports from Europe
19:50
Schedule of temporary closure of Kyrgyzstan–China border checkpoints changed
19:43
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss Issyk-Kul—Almaty road