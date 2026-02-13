Suspect in illegal drug trafficking detained in Chui region

On February 11, the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Ata district received information that narcotics may be stored and distributed in a house in the village of Novopokrovka. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

The information was confirmed during investigative operations.

It was established that on the same day, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police detained a young man who had aroused suspicion in a house in Novopokrovka. During a personal search, a white powdery substance with a specific odor, packaged and wrapped in duct tape, was found and confiscated.

The detainee was identified as K.B., 19. Ten bricks of the substance were seized from him. According to a forensic chemical examination, the substance was a-PVP, a psychotropic substance.

A criminal case has been opened on this incident under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their analogues for the purpose of sale.)

In accordance with Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the suspect was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Further investigative and operational measures are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident and any possible accomplices.