12:31
USD 87.45
EUR 103.90
RUB 1.13
English

Suspect in illegal drug trafficking detained in Chui region

On February 11, the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Ata district received information that narcotics may be stored and distributed in a house in the village of Novopokrovka. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

The information was confirmed during investigative operations.

It was established that on the same day, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police detained a young man who had aroused suspicion in a house in Novopokrovka. During a personal search, a white powdery substance with a specific odor, packaged and wrapped in duct tape, was found and confiscated.

The detainee was identified as K.B., 19. Ten bricks of the substance were seized from him. According to a forensic chemical examination, the substance was a-PVP, a psychotropic substance.

A criminal case has been opened on this incident under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their analogues for the purpose of sale.)

In accordance with Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the suspect was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Further investigative and operational measures are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident and any possible accomplices.
link: https://24.kg/english/361870/
views: 94
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis urged to refrain from using dietary supplements: List
Smuggling of psychotropic drugs from Kyrgyzstan into Uzbekistan prevented
Suspect in illegal sale of drugs detained in Bishkek
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan plans to open drug addicts rehabilitation center
More than two kilograms of marijuana seized in Bishkek
Suspects in sale of large batch of drugs detained in Issyk-Kul region
Dangerous "medicines" sold from apartment, suspect detained in Bishkek
Over 135 kilograms of drugs seized during special operation
Woman in Bishkek suspected of selling psychotropic substances
Suspect in synthetic drug distribution detained in Bishkek
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions
President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity
Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany
13 February, Friday
12:22
150 more lives saved: MES of Kyrgyzstan summarizes its 2025 performance 150 more lives saved: MES of Kyrgyzstan summarizes its...
12:12
Emergencies Ministry: Fog expected in Bishkek and Chui region
12:08
Suspect in illegal drug trafficking detained in Chui region
12:00
First regional helicopter repair center opened in Kyrgyzstan
11:47
Kyrgyzstan plans to phase out subsidies for heating enterprises