Around 700 Kyrgyz students study at Russian universities each year

Around 700 students from Kyrgyzstan study at Russian universities each year, including in the field of public administration. First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Daniyar Amangeldiev, stated during a plenary session of the International Congress of Public Administration in Moscow.

«Today, thanks to the support of Vladimir Putin, we have a quota for 700 students. They study annually at universities of the Russian Federation across various sectors — not only in public administration, but across all sectors of the education system,» he said.
