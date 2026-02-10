Kyrgyzstan’s Health Minister meets with Rospotrebnadzor Head

Anna Popova, Head of Rospotrebnadzor, met with Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Health, Kanybek Dosmambetov.

«The officials discussed joint projects in combating infectious diseases, which have been implemented by Rospotrebnadzor in Kyrgyzstan for over 10 years with support of the Russian government. In particular, thanks to a plague control program, joint research, and deliveries of the Russian anti-plague vaccine, there have been no reported human cases of plague in Kyrgyzstan in recent years,» the press service of the Russian agency reported.

The vaccination campaign against hepatitis B for the adult population in Kyrgyzstan using the Russian vaccine reportedly reduced the disease incidence threefold. Under a joint HIV prevention project, 10 mobile clinics were delivered to Kyrgyzstan, where more than 250,000 people underwent testing for infections.

The meeting participants also addressed prospects for deepening cooperation in rapid response to biological threats. Kyrgyzstan expressed interest in studying Rospotrebnadzor’s experience in 24/7 monitoring of epidemiological situations abroad using the Perimeter system. Installed at border checkpoints, the system analyzes epidemic risks and helps identify incoming individuals showing signs of infectious diseases.

Additionally, the parties reportedly agreed to strengthen collaboration in training personnel on epidemiology and biological safety.