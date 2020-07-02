Rospotrebnadzor delegation to hold consultations with Kyrgyz doctors

A delegation of specialists from Rospotrebnadzor will hold consultations with epidemiologists, infectious disease specialists, virologists and resuscitators of Kyrgyzstan. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov told at a press conference.

According to him, the delegation, headed by the Deputy Head of Rospotrebnadzor Vyacheslav Smolensky, arrived the day before.

«Issues of cooperation in the fight against coronavirus were discussed with the delegation. In addition, several consultative meetings will be organized with our epidemiologists, infectious disease specialists, virologists, resuscitators,» he added.