The Russian side has handed over 30,000 COVID-19 testing kits to Kyrgyzstan. The Embassy of Russia in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

During a visit to Bishkek, Rospotrebnadzor experts held talks at the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. They also visited the National Hospital and several other medical facilities.

«Consultations were held with Kyrgyz colleagues,» the statement says.