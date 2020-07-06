Kyrgyzstan needs to increase number of beds, oxygen support for patients

«An analysis of the situation shows that it is necessary to increase the number of beds and oxygen support for patients,» Vyacheslav Smolensky, Deputy Head of Rospotrebnadzor, said at a meeting with the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov.

The Prime Minister thanked the Russian side for humanitarian and advisory assistance. He noted that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to cooperation with Russia, where there are positive results in the fight against coronavirus. The number of infected is declining.

«Our health workers are also working hard to curb this disease. The experience gained by Russian specialists will be extremely useful for us,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

The Deputy Head of Rospotrebnadzor Vyacheslav Smolensky said that the Russian side was always ready to come to the rescue in common trouble.

«We specially arrived in the republic to share experience, to consult colleagues on a number of issues. For two days, about 100 Kyrgyz specialists received consultations on monitoring the infection, organizing medical processes and laboratory work. I want to note the professionalism and dedication of the medical staff. If necessary, we are ready to expand the range of support,» the Deputy Head of Rospotrebnadzor assured.

The visit of Rospotrebnadzor specialists was the result of agreements between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Russia.