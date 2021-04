Bishkek hosted the Armwrestling Championship of Kyrgyzstan among people with disabilities. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports reported.

More than 300 athletes took part in the tournament.

«The tournament was held from April 13 to April 14 at the Sports Palace in Bishkek; athletes from all regions of the country took part in it. The event was held by the Directorate for Non-Olympic Sports and the Armwrestling Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the state agency said.