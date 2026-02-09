13:09
Gorodok Energetikov in Bishkek to have no water on February 10

The supply of drinking water will be suspended in Bishkek’s Gorodok Energetikov on February 10, the press service of Bishkek City Hall reported.

The water outage will last from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in residential buildings, schools, preschool institutions, healthcare, as well as other social, community, and industrial facilities.

The outage is due to emergency repair works at Tunuk Bulak water intake facility in Lebedinovka.

Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise apologizes for the inconvenience and urges residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.
link: https://24.kg/english/361152/
