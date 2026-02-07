Promised to organize Hajj: Fraud suspect detained in Bishkek

A man who promised to organize the Hajj took the money and disappeared in Bishkek. A citizen named Zh.Zh. filed a complaint with the police.

According to the press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district, on January 12, a citizen named Kh. A. received 110,000 soms for organizing the pilgrimage to Mecca, but failed to fulfill his obligations and disappeared in an unknown direction.

Police have opened a criminal case under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspect, 24, has been placed in a temporary detention facility.

The Department of Internal Affairs asks citizens who have been harmed by the perpetrator’s actions and who have any information to call the following numbers: 0708707670, 0700555993, 0703459988, and 102.