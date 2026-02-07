Promised to organize Hajj: Fraud suspect detained in Bishkek

A man who promised to organize the Hajj took the money and disappeared in Bishkek. A citizen named Zh.Zh. filed a complaint with the police.
According to the press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district, on January 12, a citizen named Kh. A. received 110,000 soms for organizing the pilgrimage to Mecca, but failed to fulfill his obligations and disappeared in an unknown direction.
The Department of Internal Affairs asks citizens who have been harmed by the perpetrator’s actions and who have any information to call the following numbers: 0708707670, 0700555993, 0703459988, and 102.