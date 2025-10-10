Heart disease and cancer remain leading causes of death in Kyrgyzstan

A total of 31,700 deaths were registered in Kyrgyzstan last year — 20.7 percent fewer than four years earlier. Data from the National Statistical Committee say.

Diseases of the circulatory system remain the main cause of death, accounting for 16,600 cases, or 52.5 percent of the total. Cardiovascular diseases account for more than 35 percent of deaths among the country’s working-age population.

They are followed by oncological diseases, which account for 13.7 percent of all deaths.

Deaths from unnatural causes — such as injuries and poisonings — make up 6.5 percent, respiratory diseases account for 6.2 percent, and gastrointestinal diseases — for 5.1 percent.

Infant mortality in the country continues to decline but remains high. In 2024, 1,800 infants under the age of 12 months died from various illnesses, poisonings, and injuries.