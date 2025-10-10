11:21
USD 87.45
EUR 101.55
RUB 1.07
English

Heart disease and cancer remain leading causes of death in Kyrgyzstan

A total of 31,700 deaths were registered in Kyrgyzstan last year — 20.7 percent fewer than four years earlier. Data from the National Statistical Committee say.

Diseases of the circulatory system remain the main cause of death, accounting for 16,600 cases, or 52.5 percent of the total. Cardiovascular diseases account for more than 35 percent of deaths among the country’s working-age population.

They are followed by oncological diseases, which account for 13.7 percent of all deaths.

Deaths from unnatural causes — such as injuries and poisonings — make up 6.5 percent, respiratory diseases account for 6.2 percent, and gastrointestinal diseases — for 5.1 percent.

Infant mortality in the country continues to decline but remains high. In 2024, 1,800 infants under the age of 12 months died from various illnesses, poisonings, and injuries.
link: https://24.kg/english/346710/
views: 101
Print
Related
State funding for healthcare promised to be more than tripled in Kyrgyzstan
Third of schoolchildren in some classes in Bishkek already wear glasses
Number of women over 45 with breast cancer increasing in Kyrgyzstan
Nearly half of students in Kyrgyzstan consume unhealthy food
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan: Reports of cholera outbreak are fake
Dental care to be more accessible to children with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan
Staffing shortage in Kyrgyzstan's healthcare system exceeds 45 percent
State hospitals to generate revenue through hair transplant services
No private practice without state hospital experience, Health Ministry proposes
Cholera outbreak simulated in exercise at Dostuk checkpoint
Popular
Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit
10 October, Friday
11:16
ADB supports major projects in Kyrgyzstan, including Kambarata HHP 1 ADB supports major projects in Kyrgyzstan, including K...
10:58
Asian Development Bank intends to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
10:50
Heart disease and cancer remain leading causes of death in Kyrgyzstan
10:30
Sadyr Japarov attends informal dinner of CIS Heads of State in Dushanbe
10:25
President: Central Asian countries and Russia remain key partners for Kyrgyzstan
9 October, Thursday
20:40
Sadyr Japarov participates in Central Asia —Russia Summit in Dushanbe