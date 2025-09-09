Lung disease mortality rates declining in Kyrgyzstan

Lung disease mortality rates are declining in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the National Center for Cardiology and Therapy (NCCT), Professor Talant Sooronbaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the results of an independent study were presented at a recent high-level meeting held in Dublin (Ireland) with the participation of representatives of the World Health Organization and European experts on lung diseases.

«Kyrgyzstan has been recognized as a country with the best results in reducing lung disease mortality. According to experts, the mortality rate from lung diseases per 100,000 people has fallen by 26 percent. Preventive programs, early diagnosis, a multisectoral approach to controlling lung diseases, as well as the efforts of the Ministry of Health, pulmonologists, and family doctors — the entire system contributed to this strong result. In addition, access to essential medicines for treating asthma patients has improved, as they have long been included in the state guarantee program,» Talant Sooronbaev said.

He added that many patients with bronchial asthma live a full life. At the same time, the number of patients admitted in serious condition via ambulance has decreased.

According to Talant Sooronbaev, the NCCT has developed a program for the prevention and control of lung diseases for the next five years.

«Our task is to ensure that a new generation of drugs that are already used by the whole world appears on the market in Kyrgyzstan. We are discussing these issues at the level of the Ministry of Health, the program has been submitted to the treatment department of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic. It will become a guide for all pulmonologists in order to continue to reduce mortality rates, improve the quality of treatment and the lives of patients,» the director of the NCCT noted.

According to experts, polluted air leads to millions of premature deaths. In Kyrgyzstan, the quality of atmospheric air deteriorates with the onset of cold weather.

When asked why mortality in the republic is decreasing, Talant Sooronbaev replied that this is due to early diagnosis and treatment monitoring, as well as the availability and quality of treatment.

«Increased levels of air pollution in the Kyrgyz Republic are observed at certain times of the year and only in large cities. But in Kyrgyzstan, there have not yet been any serious studies that have proven the connection between polluted air and the development of diseases. Now we have also launched such a study, we are observing the effect of polluted air in winter in Bishkek on the health of the lungs and cardiovascular system. We have not yet received the final results, but we will definitely share them later,» Talant Sooronbaev concluded.