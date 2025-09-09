12:46
USD 87.45
EUR 102.59
RUB 1.07
English

Lung disease mortality rates declining in Kyrgyzstan

Lung disease mortality rates are declining in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the National Center for Cardiology and Therapy (NCCT), Professor Talant Sooronbaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the results of an independent study were presented at a recent high-level meeting held in Dublin (Ireland) with the participation of representatives of the World Health Organization and European experts on lung diseases.

«Kyrgyzstan has been recognized as a country with the best results in reducing lung disease mortality. According to experts, the mortality rate from lung diseases per 100,000 people has fallen by 26 percent. Preventive programs, early diagnosis, a multisectoral approach to controlling lung diseases, as well as the efforts of the Ministry of Health, pulmonologists, and family doctors — the entire system contributed to this strong result. In addition, access to essential medicines for treating asthma patients has improved, as they have long been included in the state guarantee program,» Talant Sooronbaev said.

He added that many patients with bronchial asthma live a full life. At the same time, the number of patients admitted in serious condition via ambulance has decreased.

According to Talant Sooronbaev, the NCCT has developed a program for the prevention and control of lung diseases for the next five years.

«Our task is to ensure that a new generation of drugs that are already used by the whole world appears on the market in Kyrgyzstan. We are discussing these issues at the level of the Ministry of Health, the program has been submitted to the treatment department of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic. It will become a guide for all pulmonologists in order to continue to reduce mortality rates, improve the quality of treatment and the lives of patients,» the director of the NCCT noted.

According to experts, polluted air leads to millions of premature deaths. In Kyrgyzstan, the quality of atmospheric air deteriorates with the onset of cold weather.

When asked why mortality in the republic is decreasing, Talant Sooronbaev replied that this is due to early diagnosis and treatment monitoring, as well as the availability and quality of treatment.

«Increased levels of air pollution in the Kyrgyz Republic are observed at certain times of the year and only in large cities. But in Kyrgyzstan, there have not yet been any serious studies that have proven the connection between polluted air and the development of diseases. Now we have also launched such a study, we are observing the effect of polluted air in winter in Bishkek on the health of the lungs and cardiovascular system. We have not yet received the final results, but we will definitely share them later,» Talant Sooronbaev concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/342770/
views: 181
Print
Related
First simulation center to be opened at Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek
Cabinet of Ministers approves list of especially dangerous animal diseases
Kyrgyzstan introduces state monopoly on training of medical specialists
Equipment for regional cardiology centers purchased in Kyrgyzstan
Construction of medical town in Bishkek: Details of presidential decree
Mission Dobro: 16 surgeries performed in Bishkek with Russian doctors
Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers introduces mandatory autopsy of deceased
Kyrgyz and Russian Ministries of Health sign cooperation plan
Capabilities of private clinics to combat cancer expanded in Kyrgyzstan
ENT specialists from Kyrgyzstan’s National Center upgrade skills in Moscow
Popular
Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works
Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic
Over 48 tons of fruits and berries from Kyrgyzstan delivered to Arkhangelsk Over 48 tons of fruits and berries from Kyrgyzstan delivered to Arkhangelsk
XXIV CIS and SCO International Sports Games start in Kyrgyzstan XXIV CIS and SCO International Sports Games start in Kyrgyzstan
9 September, Tuesday
12:36
Kyrgyzstan to tighten control over oil product turnover Kyrgyzstan to tighten control over oil product turnover
12:31
Eldar Abakirov: Number of schools does not keep up with student growth
12:08
Gulsharkan Kultaeva hands resignation from post of CEC member
12:00
Ruslan Stavridi appointed Director of Musa Zhangaziev Puppet Theater
11:40
Kyrgyz woman arrested in Novosibirsk for violation of migration rules