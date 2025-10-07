17:17
USD 87.45
EUR 102.03
RUB 1.06
English

SCNS warns of rising phone scams in Kyrgyzstan

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of the Kyrgyz Republic reported a sharp increase in cases of telephone fraud across the country. Scammers posing as employees of government agencies, banks, or law enforcement bodies attempt to steal citizens’ personal data and money, the SCNS press center said.

According to it, fraudsters use a variety of schemes — including fake notifications about «suspicious transactions» or demands to transfer money «to protect against cyberattacks.» They increasingly use modern technologies such as caller ID spoofing and use psychological manipulation to deceive victims.

Alarmingly, scammers have begun using the names of SCNS officials, including senior leadership, which constitutes a criminal offense.

During investigative operations, the SCNS identified and suppressed activities of several groups conducting fraudulent calls both within Kyrgyzstan and from abroad. Criminal cases have been opened, and investigations are ongoing.

The SCNS urges citizens to remain vigilant and follow these recommendations:

  • Hang up immediately if you receive a suspicious call and contact the SCNS hotline at 191.
  • Ignore any messages or requests allegedly from SCNS leadership.
  • Do not share personal information, PIN codes, passwords, or bank card numbers.
  • Never transfer money in response to phone or online requests, even if the caller claims to be a bank or government employee.
link: https://24.kg/english/346309/
views: 123
Print
Related
Fraudsters use fake documents with National Bank Chief’s signature
Over 40 money mules detained in Bishkek: Fraud schemes cause 15M soms in losses
Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients
Fraudster posing as SCNS officer detained in Jalal-Abad region
Fraudsters use Kyrgyz President’s photo in ads for “low-interest loans”
Man posing as police major arrested in Bishkek on fraud charges
Deputies in Kyrgyzstan toughen penalties for fraud
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new fraud scheme
Bishkek resident pays fortune teller $100,000 for "magical services"
Suspect in major cyber fraud detained in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development
Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year
Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce
Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients
7 October, Tuesday
17:08
President Sadyr Japarov summarizes Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of OTS President Sadyr Japarov summarizes Kyrgyzstan’s chairma...
16:43
Tamchy investment zone: Project implementation discussed with Singapore company
16:32
SCNS warns of rising phone scams in Kyrgyzstan
16:06
Kumtor management inspects progress at Togolok and Dzhangart
15:13
Prosecutor’s office uncovers environmental damage in Talas