SCNS warns of rising phone scams in Kyrgyzstan

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of the Kyrgyz Republic reported a sharp increase in cases of telephone fraud across the country. Scammers posing as employees of government agencies, banks, or law enforcement bodies attempt to steal citizens’ personal data and money, the SCNS press center said.

According to it, fraudsters use a variety of schemes — including fake notifications about «suspicious transactions» or demands to transfer money «to protect against cyberattacks.» They increasingly use modern technologies such as caller ID spoofing and use psychological manipulation to deceive victims.

Alarmingly, scammers have begun using the names of SCNS officials, including senior leadership, which constitutes a criminal offense.

During investigative operations, the SCNS identified and suppressed activities of several groups conducting fraudulent calls both within Kyrgyzstan and from abroad. Criminal cases have been opened, and investigations are ongoing.