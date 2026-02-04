21:58
Open Central Asia: Kyrgyzstan proposes creating unified tourism brand

At B5+1: Central Asia—U.S. Business Forum held today in Bishkek, Erdenet Kasymov, Director of the Tourism Department under Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Economy and Commerce, presented a vision of Central Asia as a single tourism destination.

According to him, integration of the tourism sector could bring the most immediate economic benefits to all countries in the region.

Kasymov emphasized that tourists from the United States, Europe, and Asia perceive Central Asia as a unified space. International tour operators are primarily interested in combined tours along the Silk Road, covering from three to five countries. In this context, Kyrgyzstan is promoting the Open Central Asia concept, which is intended to serve as a marketing superstructure for national brands.

Key initiatives announced at the forum include:

  • Development of joint tourism products: combining Kyrgyzstan’s adventure tourism with historical centers in neighboring countries.
  • Removal of barriers: digitalization of visa procedures and ensuring seamless travel within the region.
  • Common standards: harmonization of service quality and scaling up community-based tourism practices.
  • Coordinated promotion: joint participation of countries at major international tourism exhibitions.

The head of the department noted that the region’s success depends on service quality at every stage of travel, while the development of transport logistics remains a critical prerequisite for increasing tourist flows, the Ministry of Economy reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/360646/
views: 135
