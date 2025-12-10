Kyrgyzstan seeks SCO support for its election to UN Security Council

A special briefing was held at the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Beijing dedicated to promoting the Kyrgyz Republic’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2027–2028. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Rakhman Adanov, Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to the SCO Secretariat, stated that during the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent on November 16, 2025, an «Appeal of the Heads of State of the Region to UN Member States calling for support of the candidacy of the Kyrgyz Republic» was signed.

Rakhman Adanov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan’s bid for the UN Security Council reflects the collective aspiration of the entire Central Asian region to make a significant contribution to strengthening peace and stability on the international stage.

He noted that, if elected, Kyrgyzstan would serve as a responsible member of the Council, committed to global peace and security, and would seek to contribute to international efforts aimed at sustainable development and addressing contemporary global challenges.