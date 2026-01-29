11:00
Adylbek Kasymaliev reviews activities of National Investment Fund of Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev reviewed the activities of the National Investment Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to the statement, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers met with the Fund’s staff and emphasized the importance of efficient and well-coordinated work.

«The Fund should continue to demonstrate strong performance in attracting investment and implementing strategically important economic projects aimed at the sustainable development of the country’s economy. The Head of the Cabinet was presented with major investment projects in the areas of hydropower, agriculture, and industry. Special attention was paid to initiatives focused on the implementation and support of small and medium-sized business projects, which play a key role in job creation, regional development, and the formation of a competitive economy,» the statement says.
