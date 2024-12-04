11:11
USD 86.80
EUR 91.36
RUB 0.81
English

Sensory Department opened in Kelechek rehabilitation center

A Sensory Department was opened in Kelechek Republican Rehabilitation Center. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The project was implemented thanks to the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA).

According to the Minister Zhyldyz Polotova, 600 children with disabilities have received various rehabilitation services in this center since the beginning of this year. More than 1,000 children with disabilities have received treatment at the expense of the republican budget since last year.

She added that the center is part of the inclusive policy of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Labor.
link: https://24.kg/english/313054/
views: 40
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov opens Republican Children's Rehabilitation Center in Cholpon-Ata
Social and labor rehabilitation center opened in Sokuluk district
MP proposes to build rehabilitation centers in Bishkek and Osh
Children's rehabilitation center opened on site of Bakiyev's mansion
Free rehabilitation center for children to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
Children's rehabilitation center built on site of Kurmanbek Bakiyev's mansion
Children's Rehabilitation Centers to be opened in mansions of ex-presidents
Capsule laid on construction site of children's rehabilitation center in Bishkek
Altyn Balalyk rehabilitation center officially opened in Cholpon-Ata
Sadyr Japarov instructs to complete construction of Altyn Balalyk by June 1
Popular
Lawyer Samat Matsakov taken into custody until December 30 Lawyer Samat Matsakov taken into custody until December 30
Minister Kulubaev to participate Central Asia – China ministerial meeting Minister Kulubaev to participate Central Asia – China ministerial meeting
Yandex.Taxi office in Bishkek searched Yandex.Taxi office in Bishkek searched
Kyrgyzaltyn plans to adopt innovations and experience of Uzbek jewelers Kyrgyzaltyn plans to adopt innovations and experience of Uzbek jewelers
4 December, Wednesday
11:03
Sensory Department opened in Kelechek rehabilitation center Sensory Department opened in Kelechek rehabilitation ce...
10:50
Kyrgyzstanis to compete at World Teqball Championship
10:40
Visit to Seoul: Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyzstan’s delegation attend official reception
10:16
Daiyrbek Orunbekov awarded ‘Tree of Friendship’ gold medal
10:08
Parliament of Abkhazia votes against ratification of agreement with Russia
3 December, Tuesday
17:53
Parliament deputies discuss situation of migrants with State Duma colleagues
17:35
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities