Sensory Department opened in Kelechek rehabilitation center

A Sensory Department was opened in Kelechek Republican Rehabilitation Center. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The project was implemented thanks to the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA).

According to the Minister Zhyldyz Polotova, 600 children with disabilities have received various rehabilitation services in this center since the beginning of this year. More than 1,000 children with disabilities have received treatment at the expense of the republican budget since last year.

She added that the center is part of the inclusive policy of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Labor.