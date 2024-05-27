10:58
Sadyr Japarov opens Republican Children's Rehabilitation Center in Cholpon-Ata

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, during a working trip to Issyk-Kul region, opened the Republican Children’s Rehabilitation Center named after Ibn Sina in Cholpon-Ata. The press service of the head of state reported.

The center is designed for 100 people. Now 57 people work there, including doctors, nurses, auxiliary nurses, teachers, educators and administration.

Congratulating those gathered on the opening of the center, the head of state noted that, together with the relevant ministry, a number of actions are being taken in the field of caring for the health of the people, including children.

Sadyr Japarov said that since 1937 this medical institution has been operating as a sanatorium for children suffering from bronchial diseases and mild forms of tuberculosis. Since 2005, it has been transformed into the Republican Children’s Rehabilitation Center named after Ibn Sina. The center admits children from 4 to 16 years old and is open all year round. Children with non-infectious forms of tuberculosis and chronic lung diseases are treated and rehabilitated there.

The President noted that taking into account the fact that treatment and rehabilitation of tuberculosis takes from 3 to 12 months, the center has a secondary school where seven teachers teach basic subjects. This allows children to continue learning without interruption, develop intellectually and stay connected with the outside world.

Sadyr Japarov said that, having learned about this center last year, he allocated funds from the presidential fund and ordered the construction of a new building with 100 places. Despite the successes achieved in reducing the incidence of tuberculosis, the situation with the disease in the country remains dangerous. Kyrgyzstan is among 18 countries in the world with the highest incidence of tuberculosis. To get out of this situation, the country has introduced effective methods of treating tuberculosis using modern anti-tuberculosis drugs.

The head of state stated that, according to statistics, the number of tuberculosis patients has been steadily declining over the past 10 years. In 2023, at least 4,183 new cases of tuberculosis were registered, which is 385 less than in 2022. The number of people suffering from this disease has decreased, especially among children.
