Rehabilitation center for people with disabilities to be built in Tyup district

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev took part in the ceremony of laying the first stone in the foundation of a modern rehabilitation center for people with disabilities.

Speaking at the event, the head of the Ministry of Transport Absattar Syrgabaev noted that the laying of the capsule symbolizes the beginning of an important social project aimed at supporting vulnerable citizens.

«Today we officially begin the construction of a modern rehabilitation center for people with disabilities. This is a step towards compassion and care for people who especially need support. The implementation of such initiatives clearly demonstrates the growth and development of the country’s economy. Until recently, the opening of a feldsher-midwife station was considered a great achievement, and today we build hundreds of enterprises and social facilities every year. Thanks to the consistent policy of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, investments have increased, new schools, hospitals, housing have been built, and the rate of economic growth has exceeded the indicators of many countries,» he said.

The rehabilitation center is being built using funds from private investors. The project is scheduled for completion in 2026.

The rehabilitation center will provide citizens with disabilities with medical, psychological and social services. The center will have the appropriate infrastructure.

In addition, as part of his working trip, the Minister of Transport visited a park in the village of Tyup. As part of the reconstruction of the park, a modern arch was installed, a new building for the rural library was built, playgrounds were equipped, an open stage for cultural events was created, fountains were repaired, lawns were laid out, and modern lighting was installed.