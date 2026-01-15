19:53
Cabinet Chairman visits construction sites and energy facilities in Bishkek

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev conducted a working tour of Bishkek’s facilities, where he reviewed the implementation of business projects, reconstruction of energy facilities, and the progress of construction.

The Cabinet Chairman visited a modern office center at the intersection of Isanov Street and Chui Avenue. Representatives of the Vietnamese company Rox Group told about the business center’s functionality after restoration and the innovative solutions being used.

Adylbek Kasymaliev then visited Bishkekselmash boiler house, where he inspected the results of the first phase of reconstruction. Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev announced that the modernization of the equipment will improve the efficiency of heat supply and the reliability of the facility during the heating season.

Concluding his tour, the Cabinet Chairman inspected the construction site of Royal Central Park investment project, implemented by Rox Group. The project envisions the creation of a modern multifunctional complex with residential and public spaces.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized the need for strict adherence to quality and environmental standards and noted that the state will continue to provide comprehensive support to investors.

Following his visit, he issued instructions to relevant city services and government agencies to further develop Bishkek’s infrastructure and support significant investment initiatives.
link: https://24.kg/english/358020/
views: 109
