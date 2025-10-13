Unified construction site passport to be introduced across Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan is introducing a standardized information passport for construction sites, which will become mandatory for all construction sites nationwide.

According to the ministry, construction sites previously used passports of various formats to confirm the legality of projects. Now, following the directive of Minister Nurdan Oruntaev, a «unified passport» will be implemented to ensure transparency and provide clear, accessible information for citizens.

The document will include:

the official logo of the Ministry of Construction;

the name and address of the project;

details of the construction company;

contacts of responsible specialists;

permit document numbers;

start and completion dates;

a QR code linking to additional online information.

The ministry emphasized that the new format will allow citizens to verify the legality of construction projects on-site and access reliable details about each project.

This initiative aims to increase transparency and accountability in the construction sector. The Ministry of Construction has urged all companies to strictly comply with the new requirements.