President visits construction site of Cultural Service Center in Kara-Kuldzha

During a working visit to Osh region, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov got acquainted with the progress of the construction of the Cultural Service Center in Kara-Kuldzha district. The press service of the President reported.

The Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services Nurdan Oruntaev told the head of state that a land plot of 0.45 hectares, which is in municipal ownership, was allocated for construction.

The building will consist of three floors. It will house a cinema, a gym, service organizations, bank branches, a conference hall and other premises.

Financing is provided from the Stabilization Fund, 172 million soms are allocated.

Sadyr Japarov was also shown a presentation on plans for the development of Kara-Kuldzha district with a population of about 100,000 people.