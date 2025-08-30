President visits construction site of Cultural Service Center in Kara-Kuldzha

During a working visit to Osh region, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov got acquainted with the progress of the construction of the Cultural Service Center in Kara-Kuldzha district. The press service of the President reported.
The Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services Nurdan Oruntaev told the head of state that a land plot of 0.45 hectares, which is in municipal ownership, was allocated for construction.
Financing is provided from the Stabilization Fund, 172 million soms are allocated.
Sadyr Japarov was also shown a presentation on plans for the development of Kara-Kuldzha district with a population of about 100,000 people.