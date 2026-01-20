Over 8,000 traffic accidents recorded in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

More than 8,000 traffic accidents were registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2025. The press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported, summarizing its operational performance for the reporting period.

The main causes of traffic accidents included speeding, improper maneuvering, driving into oncoming lane while overtaking, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to yield at intersections, ignoring road signs, and failure to maintain a safe distance.

An operational meeting of the department reviewed shortcomings in its work. It was noted that when planning activities, approaches need to be updated, outdated plans should not be repeated, and efforts must align with current requirements.

«Given that traffic inspectors are always in the public spotlight, the importance of service quality and improving professional performance was emphasized. Instructions were also given to pay special attention to digitalization and to establish close cooperation with representatives of local authorities,» the statement says.