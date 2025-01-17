MFA reports on protection of rights of Kyrgyzstanis abroad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported on the work done abroad to protect the rights and interests of Kyrgyzstanis.

In 2024, the ministry:

Held 32 meetings with representatives of competent authorities of foreign states on issues of protecting the rights and interests of citizens;

Provided 20,592 consular services and carried out 2,670 actions related to the protection of the rights of citizens;

Positively reviewed 275 written and 241 electronic appeals of citizens;

19,997 citizens received consular consultations, and 11,060 people were consulted through the hotlines of foreign institutions;

Provided advisory and legal assistance to 1,903 citizens.

Key activities and results:

111 trips were made to the scenes of incidents and institutions of foreign states related to citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic;

Consular visits to temporary detention centers in cities in Russia, Turkey and other countries were organized;

24 correctional facilities were visited, where meetings were held with 126 convicted citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic;

Consular meetings with citizens in custody were held in penitentiary institutions in Russia, Great Britain, India and Iran;

Participation in 11 court hearings in the interests of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic;

Release from administrative liability / mitigation of punishment was achieved for 41 citizens, and assistance was provided in mitigating criminal punishment for 7 citizens.

Significant achievements in protecting the rights and return of citizens:

Issues on collecting wage arrears for three citizens in the amount of 224,000 soms were resolved;

Return of 18 citizens, who found themselves in a difficult life situation, as well as 6 minors left without care abroad, was organized;

Bodies of 15 citizens of Kyrgyzstan who died abroad were repatriated.

International cooperation and support for diasporas:

45 events were held with the participation of Kyrgyz diasporas;

Consular visits to Cairo, Amman, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Tbilisi were organized to provide consular services.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions of the Kyrgyz Republic continue to actively work on protection of the rights and legitimate interests of citizens abroad, paying special attention to timely response to requests and providing comprehensive support.