Nomad-TV studio on Ala-Too Square being dismantled

The Nomad-TV pixel studio, previously installed on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek, is being dismantled. According to the channel’s management, the reason is the expiration of the land lease agreement.

Previously, the fate of the studio, which had sparked different reactions among some city residents, was hotly debated on social media and messaging apps.

However, the channel’s administration emphasized that the dismantling is planned and is stipulated by the terms of the studio’s installation.

The pixel studio was installed as a temporary facility. It was reported that it would be used to cover major social and political events, including the SCO summit, for live broadcasts and interviews.

During its operation, the studio on Ala-Too Square recorded dozens of interviews, including conversations with city residents, experts, and public figures. The project received a significant response, and, as the channel’s management clarified, the possibility of relocating the studio is currently being considered.
