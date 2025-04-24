16:37
USD 86.99
EUR 99.28
RUB 1.06
English

SCNS and Prosecutor's Office intend to stop work of April TV channel

The Prosecutor’s Office of Oktyabrsky district has filed a lawsuit to close April TV channel. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

«Based on materials received from the State Committee for National Security, as well as expert opinions from authorized state bodies, the supervisory body of the Oktyabrsky district filed a lawsuit to terminate the activities of April TV on social media and to cancel the permit for the placement of April TV and radio channel, where it is under consideration,» the statement says.

The prosecutor’s office added that this was done to protect public safety, prevent the dissemination of illegal information and ensure compliance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic in the field of mass media.

In response, the channel’s editorial board issued a statement, in which it emphasized that it welcomed the efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat destructive activity, but at the same time reminded that freedom of speech and criticism of the government are the foundation of a democratic society: «We are convinced that freedom of expression and independent journalism are not a threat, but the foundation of a sustainable democracy. President Sadyr Japarov himself has repeatedly stated that constructive criticism is a necessity.»
link: https://24.kg/english/327225/
views: 166
Print
Related
April Editor-in-Chief: We will work and prove our case in court
Almost 3,000 media outlets closed in Russia in 2024
Laws adopted in recent years restrict work of journalists — media
UN concerned about pressure on media in Kyrgyzstan
Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan meet with media leaders in Russia and China
Elon Musk calls for shutting down Radio Liberty and Voice of America
Fines for insults in media: Parliament adopts bill in third reading
U.S. Department of Treasury imposes sanctions against several Russian media
Media Action Platform calls on officials to stop pressure on media
Employees of one of TV channels in Kyrgyzstan detained for extortion
Popular
Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27 Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27
Uzbekistan to introduce "golden visas" for foreign nationals starting June 1 Uzbekistan to introduce "golden visas" for foreign nationals starting June 1
27 foreigners illegally employed in sewing workshop in Bishkek 27 foreigners illegally employed in sewing workshop in Bishkek
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov makes first official visit to Bahrain President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov makes first official visit to Bahrain
24 April, Thursday
16:29
SCNS detains doctor for extortion in Naryn SCNS detains doctor for extortion in Naryn
15:57
Tashiev participates in meeting of Central Asian security service heads
15:49
April Editor-in-Chief: We will work and prove our case in court
15:36
Kyrgyzstan signs agreements for $389 million in Washington
15:23
Three men detained on suspicion of laundering proceeds from 1-Xbet online casino