SCNS and Prosecutor's Office intend to stop work of April TV channel

The Prosecutor’s Office of Oktyabrsky district has filed a lawsuit to close April TV channel. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

«Based on materials received from the State Committee for National Security, as well as expert opinions from authorized state bodies, the supervisory body of the Oktyabrsky district filed a lawsuit to terminate the activities of April TV on social media and to cancel the permit for the placement of April TV and radio channel, where it is under consideration,» the statement says.

The prosecutor’s office added that this was done to protect public safety, prevent the dissemination of illegal information and ensure compliance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic in the field of mass media.

In response, the channel’s editorial board issued a statement, in which it emphasized that it welcomed the efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat destructive activity, but at the same time reminded that freedom of speech and criticism of the government are the foundation of a democratic society: «We are convinced that freedom of expression and independent journalism are not a threat, but the foundation of a sustainable democracy. President Sadyr Japarov himself has repeatedly stated that constructive criticism is a necessity.»