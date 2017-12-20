MP Omurbek Babanov comments on situation around NTS

The deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov, who is outside of Kyrgyzstan , commented on the situation around NTS TV channel as its founder. His comment appeared on Facebook.

In particular, the politician noted that «the unimaginable happened». «NTS channel is seized in a raider’s way, prohibiting broadcasting and using the court. Have we really come to the point where the interests of Maxim Bakiyev are protected and represented in Kyrgyzstan ? Are legal documents just a scrap of paper, justice is nothing, and the main goal is to close or take away an independent, private television channel?» his commentary says.

Recall, yesterday evening, bailiffs accompanied by police and representative of Grexton Capital Ltd Elena Demidovich came to the office of the television company. The leadership of NTS called it an attempted illegal seizure.

As the press service of the Judicial Department noted, there is no talk about the seizure of the TV channel. In pursuance of the court’s decision, NTS’s property must be arrested in order to ensure its preservation. By agreement with the management of the channel, it was postponed until December 20, 2017.