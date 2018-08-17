17:35
Ex-president of country Almazbek Atambayev has one more TV channel

Leader of SDPK Almazbek Atambayev has one more TV channel. He is the founder of Editorial staff of TV and Radio Company Channel D LLC.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the re-registration of the LLC was carried out on May 4, 2018. The founder of the channel, except for Almazbek Atambayev, is the public foundation April.

Director of Channel D is Altynbek Musaevich Zhumaev. Earlier, the founder of this LLC was Altynkul Akkozova. Since 2013, the channel has paid more than 8 million soms in taxes.

Almazbek Atambayev also owns the television channel April and a foundation with the same name. Director of April channel is Dmitry Lozhnikov, the foundation is headed by Farid Niyazov.

All three new companies are located in Forum building also owned by Almazbek Atambayev.
