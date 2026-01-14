15:40
Customs clearance and conscription medical examination to be simplified

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a staff meeting with heads of state agencies and presidential representatives in the regions to present two initiatives under the Government Accelerators program with a 100-day implementation period.

The first initiative aims to simplify the identification of goods during customs clearance for participants in foreign economic activity. According to the Cabinet Chairman, the lack of a unified digital mechanism currently causes delays of more than 14 days and increases business costs. To address this, the proposal includes introducing a one-stop-shop principle, automatic interagency interaction, and setting a maximum period of three working days for clarifications on goods.

The second initiative focuses on reforming medical examinations for pre-conscription individuals. It is planned to move medical check-ups from military commissariats to primary health care organizations, create a unified electronic register, and fully digitize examination results. The pilot project will start in Alamedin district and cover around 700 people.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized the personal responsibility of state agency leaders to ensure timely and high-quality implementation of these initiatives.
