01:47
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan seeks ways to extend preferential customs clearance of vehicles

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan considers implementation of the protocol within the framework of an agreement between the Governments of Kyrgyzstan and Russia on providing technical assistance to the Kyrgyz Republic in accession to the Eurasian Economic Union.

Related news
Cost of customs clearance of vehicles to grow 10 times in Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Taabyldy Tillaev told that the «people are in panic» in connection with the upcoming increase in customs rates. «Everyone wants to have time to deliver vehicles. The main thing is not to lose money, as it happened two years ago, when vehicles were brought in, and their prices fell. You need to negotiate over extension of the grace period for at least a year that will allow us to renew our fleet,» he believes.

Minister of Economy Sanzhar Mukanbetov replied that Kyrgyzstan had the opportunity to apply to the Eurasian Economic Commission with a request to extend the validity period of preferential customs duties on vehicles.

«There are consultations. The EAEU now represents a single market, but each country is trying to protect itself. There are a lot of issues, but the Government is holding consultations, as a result of which we will take further actions,» the official said.

Grace period of the customs duties on vehicles ends on December 31, 2019. The tariffs of the Eurasian Economic Union will come into force from January 1, 2020.
link:
views: 285
Print
Related
Cost of customs clearance of vehicles to grow 10 times in Kyrgyzstan
Dordoi market entrepreneurs ask President to reduce cost of customs clearance
Outflow of money begins in Kyrgyzstan
Prices for customs clearance of vehicles may return to 2014 level
Taxmen suggest simplifying customs clearance in imports of goods from EEU
Popular
Ata-Jurt party to independently participate in parliamentary elections 2020 Ata-Jurt party to independently participate in parliamentary elections 2020
Son of former president Atambayev leaves Kyrgyzstan Son of former president Atambayev leaves Kyrgyzstan
Cost of customs clearance of vehicles to grow 10 times in Kyrgyzstan Cost of customs clearance of vehicles to grow 10 times in Kyrgyzstan
Revision of Jerooy agreement. Parties invited to start negotiations Revision of Jerooy agreement. Parties invited to start negotiations
10 October, Thursday
18:27
Fire breaks out in private kindergarten in Kok-Zhar housing estate
18:04
Gold speculation. How Jerooy becomes subject of political bargaining
17:06
Kyrgyzstan seeks ways to extend preferential customs clearance of vehicles
16:35
Several streets to be closed for traffic in Bishkek today
16:31
Citizens of Tajikistan continue to illegally reclaim land of Kyrgyzstan