Preferential customs clearance of vehicles comes to end in Kyrgyzstan

The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan extended working hours in places of registration of vehicles. The state service reported.

It reminds that the period of validity of preferential rates of customs duties on vehicles imported by individuals for personal use from third countries ends on December 31, 2019.

«In this regard, for the convenience of persons moving vehicles from third countries for personal use, and to avoid queues, an order was issued by the Severnaya railway customs and the Severo-Vostochnaya customs office on extension of working hours in places of customs clearance of vehicles,» the statement says.

Customs clearance of vehicles is carried out seven days a week and around the clock from December 20 to December 31, 2019.

The state service also informs that customs clearance can be carried out at the following customs bodies: