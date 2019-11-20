17:05
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Customs clearance of cars. EEC Council not support extension of preferences

Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission did not support the proposal of the Government of Kyrgyzstan to extend the validity period of preferential rates of customs duties in respect of vehicles imported by individuals for personal use. Information was confirmed by the press service of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov took part in a regular meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). Its agenda included a wide range of union issues on the work of the domestic market, migration, customs and technical regulation, pricing, industry, removal of technical barriers in mutual trade, digitalization, and international activities. Documents determining strategic directions for development of Eurasian economic integration were also considered.

Related news
Cost of customs clearance of vehicles to grow 10 times in Kyrgyzstan
«On the initiative of Kyrgyzstan, the agenda included issues on creation of an Institute for Development of the EAEU, extension of preferential customs duty rates for the republic for motor vehicles imported by individuals for personal use, and triple control at customs checkpoints of the Eurasian Economic Union,» the statement says.

The EEC Council did not support the idea of ​​extending preferential rates for customs clearance of vehicles. In addition, due to the large number of issues included in the agenda, some of them were not considered and were postponed to the next meeting of the commission’s council. Issues on triple control at customs checkpoints of the Eurasian Economic Union and creation of the Institute for the Development of EAEU are among them.
link:
views: 100
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan seeks ways to extend preferential customs clearance of vehicles
Cost of customs clearance of vehicles to grow 10 times in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s trade: Beans - advantage, vulnerability - garment products
Digital trade regulation should not become barrier to digitalization
EEC distributes quotas for agricultural products between EEU countries
EEU countries have to protect market from import of unsafe products
Ex-Chairman of the Board of Manas OJSC becomes EEC Minister
Arzybek Kozhoshev runs for Minister of Eurasian Economic Commission
Dordoi market entrepreneurs ask President to reduce cost of customs clearance
Outflow of money begins in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone
Population of Persian gazelles planned to be restored in Issyk-Kul region Population of Persian gazelles planned to be restored in Issyk-Kul region
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia discuss interaction within EAEU Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia discuss interaction within EAEU
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan note positive dynamics in relations Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan note positive dynamics in relations
20 November, Wednesday
17:01
Man accidentally cuts his throat by chainsaw in Osh city Man accidentally cuts his throat by chainsaw in Osh cit...
16:48
Jeenbekov urges security officials to prevent violence against children
16:38
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about religious tolerance, role of spirituality
15:57
Customs clearance of cars. EEC Council not support extension of preferences
15:46
Mass brawl between schoolgirls occurs in Aksy