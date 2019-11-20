Customs clearance of cars. EEC Council not support extension of preferences

Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission did not support the proposal of the Government of Kyrgyzstan to extend the validity period of preferential rates of customs duties in respect of vehicles imported by individuals for personal use. Information was confirmed by the press service of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov took part in a regular meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). Its agenda included a wide range of union issues on the work of the domestic market, migration, customs and technical regulation, pricing, industry, removal of technical barriers in mutual trade, digitalization, and international activities. Documents determining strategic directions for development of Eurasian economic integration were also considered.

«On the initiative of Kyrgyzstan, the agenda included issues on creation of an Institute for Development of the EAEU, extension of preferential customs duty rates for the republic for motor vehicles imported by individuals for personal use, and triple control at customs checkpoints of the Eurasian Economic Union,» the statement says.

The EEC Council did not support the idea of ​​extending preferential rates for customs clearance of vehicles. In addition, due to the large number of issues included in the agenda, some of them were not considered and were postponed to the next meeting of the commission’s council. Issues on triple control at customs checkpoints of the Eurasian Economic Union and creation of the Institute for the Development of EAEU are among them.