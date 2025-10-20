Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day

On October 23, the International Snow Leopard Day, Kyrgyzstan will join the global #23for23 campaign, the Snow Leopard Trust announced.

The idea behind the initiative is simple: everyone — from school students to civil servants and businesspeople — is encouraged to dedicate 23 minutes to any kind of physical activity in support of snow leopard conservation. This could be running, walking, yoga, swimming, cycling, or any other form of movement.

Participants around the world are invited to share photos or videos of their activity using the hashtags #23for23, #SnowLeopardDay, and #SnowLeopardKyrgyzstan, and to tag the official organizer accounts:

Twitter/X: @gslep_program, @snowleopards

Instagram: @globalsnowleopard, @snowleopardtrust

«The snow leopard is the symbol of our mountains — a living embodiment of endurance, agility, and perfect balance,» said Koustubh Sharma, Science and Conservation Director at the Snow Leopard Trust.

«By dedicating just 23 minutes to movement, you’re doing more than taking care of your own health — you’re symbolically following the path of the snow leopard and turning personal effort into a global message for its protection,» the statement says.

The #23for23 campaign aims not only to raise awareness about biodiversity conservation but also to emphasize that Kyrgyzstan remains the heart of the snow leopard’s range and one of the leaders in its protection.

Anyone can join the movement on October 23: take 23 minutes to move, capture a photo or video, and become part of the global #23for23 movement.

Organizers are calling on ministries, universities, schools, NGOs, and the media to support the initiative and inspire citizens to participate.

«When the whole world moves for the snow leopard, it’s more than just a flash mob — it’s a symbol of unity, strength, and care for our planet,» they emphasized.