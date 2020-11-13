82 types of public services become automated in Kyrgyzstan

At least 82 types of public services have been made automated in Kyrgyzstan. It was announced today at a media conference.

The automation was carried out through Tunduk system, to which 54 state institutions are connected. More than 6 million certificates have been issued remotely.

Representatives of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism noted the importance of a digital approach and added that a kind of unified digital media center should be created.

This project was planned for this year. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, its implementation had to be suspended. The Ministry of Culture has lost more than 140,000 soms due to the pandemic.