Paid replacement of permanent driver's license to cost Kyrgyzstanis 779 soms

There are currently no strict deadlines for the paid replacement of permanent driver’s licenses in Kyrgyzstan. The State Center for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers under the Presidential Affairs Department informed 24.kg news agency.

From January 15 to February 15, old permanent driver’s licenses can be exchanged for new ones free of charge.

«The exact number of issued permanent licenses is unknown—the number has varied over the years. Some citizens have already replaced their licenses. The one-month free replacement campaign is designed to serve those wishing. Those who do not have time or are unable to replace their licenses during the campaign will be able to do it in 2026 for a fee. There is no specific deadline for paid replacements yet,» the Center explained.

A paid driver’s license replacement will cost 779 soms, not including the cost of a form 083 medical certificate (724 soms).

The center added that all other categories of citizens will receive services as usual, without changes.
